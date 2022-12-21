BOOMERANG page plan for THURSDAY, Dec. 22
A1 (send color)
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for... Southwestern Scotts Bluff County in the Panhandle of Nebraska... Cheyenne County in the Panhandle of Nebraska... Kimball County in the Panhandle of Nebraska... Southwestern Morrill County in the Panhandle of Nebraska... Banner County in the Panhandle of Nebraska... Southeastern Goshen County in southeastern Wyoming... Southeastern Laramie County in southeastern Wyoming... * Until 445 PM MST. * At 339 PM MST, a dangerous snow squall was located along a line extending from near Harrisburg to 6 miles east of Panorama Point, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Intense bursts of heavy snow and gusty winds leading to blowing snow and visibility rapidly falling to less than one-quarter mile. Wind gusts greater than 35 mph. SOURCE...Radar and webcams. IMPACT...Travel will become difficult and potentially dangerous within minutes. This includes Interstate 80 from Pine Bluffs to Sidney. Locations impacted include... Sidney, Kimball, Pine Bluffs, Potter, Lodgepole, Dalton, Dix, Gurley, Albin, Sunol, Oliver Campground, Brownson, Panorama Point, Colton, Lorenzo, Oliver Reservoir, Kimball Airport, Harrisburg, Sidney Airport and Bushnell. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow Down! Rapid changes in visibility and road conditions are expected with this dangerous snow squall. Be alert for sudden whiteout conditions. Consider avoiding or delaying travel until the snow squall passes your location. If you must travel, use extra caution and allow extra time. Rapid changes in visibility and slick road conditions may lead to accidents. && SNOW SQUALL...OBSERVED
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING... ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Extremely dangerous and life threatening wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 50 to 60 degrees below zero. Snow squalls are also possible, resulting in brief periods of heavy snow, strong winds, and limited visibility. * WHERE...Much of southeast Wyoming and the western Nebraska Panhandle along and east of Interstate 25. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until 11 AM MST Friday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 8 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Wind chills of this magnitude can cause frostbite in less than 5 minutes if precautions are not taken. Hypothermia and death can also occur due to prolonged exposure to the cold. Livestock interests will be severely impacted. Snow squalls may result in locally hazardous driving conditions due to snow and blowing snow. Plan on slick road conditions due to a rapid drop in temperatures during snowfall. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...West to northwest winds 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 70 MPH expected. * WHERE...Much of southeast Wyoming along and west of Interstate 25. This includes Douglas, Cheyenne, Laramie, Saratoga, Muddy Gap, and Shirley Basin. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. &&
Tease 1: HITTING THE TRAILS Nordic skiing options are abundant during holidays, Page A6
Tease 2: NEW ADDITIONS Early signing period began for UW athletics, Page B1
Tease 3: Something from AP wire main story, Page A8
A2 (send color)
A3 (send color)
A1 jumps (photos)
A4 (send B&W)
Syndicated cartoon
Wyoming Tribune Eagle editorial (Wyoming editorial)
Powell Tribune editorial (Wyoming editorial)
New letters policy (first), contact boxes (to fill)
A5 (send color)
Obits (TBD)
Crime and punishment briefs
AP National Wire filler (photo)
Vol. 142 No. 274
A6 OUTDOORS (send color)
Travsky column-Holiday Nordic skiing options (two photos for front, other for jump)
Path of Pronghorn protections delayed, WyoFile (photo)
Jumps to A7
A7 (send color)
Jumps from A7
Snow report PDF (ad on top)
A8 NATIONAL/WORLD AP WIRE (send color)
---------------------------------------------------
B SECTION
B1-B5 SPORTS (B1, B3 and B4 color, B2 and B5 B&W)
B6-B7 COMICS/PUZZLES (send B&W)
B8 CLASSIFIEDS (send color)
