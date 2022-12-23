BOOMERANG page plan for SATURDAY WEEKEND EDITION, Dec. 24
A1 (send color)
Tease 1: LARAMIE LIFE After national competition, Miss Wyoming is just getting started, Page A6
Tease 2: (sports) TBD, Page A8
Tease 3: COOKIES GALORE Buffalo baker makes 150 dozen cookies this holiday season, Page A3
A2 (send color)
A3 (send color)
A4 Opinion (send B&W)
A5 (send color)
A6 Community - Laramie Life (send color)
A7 Community (send color)
A8-A10 Sports (A8 color, A9 B&W, A10 color)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
B1-B4 Shelly's Letters to Santa (send color)
B5-B6 National/World AP wire (send B5 color, B6 B&W)
B7-B8 Saturday’s comics and puzzles (send B&W)
B9-B10 Classifieds (send color)
Results will be published in the Saturday, Dec. 31 edition of the newspaper.
