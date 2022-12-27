BOOMERANG page plan for WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28
A1 (send color)
Tease 1: PURPLE STAR SCHOOLS Lawmaker hopes to better support military-connected students, Page A6
Tease 2: KEY CONTRIBUTOR UW’s Ellis has become a reliable scorer for Cowgirls, Page B1
Tease 3: Something from a main AP national wire story, Page ***
A2 (send color)
A3 (send color)
A1 jumps (photos)
A4 (send B&W)
Syndicated cartoon
Lowry column (Other voices)
Goodman-Moynihan column (Other voices)
LTE policies/contact boxes filler
A5 (send color)
Obits (two-small)
On the record
Around Wyoming briefs
Vol. 142 No. 279
A6 (send color)
Cheyenne legislator hopes to support military-connected students, WTE (photo)
PETA puts anti-leather brochures at Jackson Hole Airport, WNE (AP photo)
A7-A8 National News AP Wire/photos (send color)
------------------------------------------------------
B SECTION
B1-B2 Sports (send B1 color; B2 B&W)
B3-B6 COMICS-Wednesday/PUZZLES-three days (send B&W)
B7-B8 CLASSIFIEDS (send color)
Results will be published in the Saturday, Dec. 31 edition of the newspaper.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.