BOOMERANG page plan for THURSDAY, Dec. 29
A1 (send color)
Tease 1: WINTER WONDERLAND Snowmobiles give an intimate view to Yellowstone’s beauty, Page A6
Tease 2: (sports) TBD, Page B1
Tease 3: Something from main AP National Wire story, Page A8
A2 (send color)
A3 (send color)
A1 jumps
AP National Wire filler (photo)
A4 (send B&W)
Syndicated cartoon
Kerry Drake column (Wyoming voices)
David Adler column (Other voices)
New letters policy (first), contact boxes (to fill)
A5 (send color)
Obits (TBD)
Daily record
Crime and punishment briefs
AP National Wire filler if needed (photos)
Vol. 142 No. 280
A6 OUTDOORS (send color)
Yellowstone in winter, WNE (one photo for front, other for jump)
Travsky column-Christmas outing (one photo for front, other for jump)
Jumps to A7
A7 (send color)
Jumps from A7
Snow report PDF (ad on top)
A8 NATIONAL/WORLD AP WIRE (send color)
---------------------------------------------------
B SECTION (REGULAR SPORTS CONTENT INCLUDED)
B1-B2 COWBOYS GAME DAY WRAP (send color)
B3 SPORTS (send color)
Mountain West women’s basketball notebook (file photo/MW logo)
AP story TBD (photo)
Local scoreboard (same placement)
B4-B5 COMICS/PUZZLES (send B&W)
B6 CLASSIFIEDS
B7-B8 COWBOYS GAME DAY WRAP (send color)
