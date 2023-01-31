BOOMERANG page plan for WEDNESDAY, Feb. 1
A1 (send color)
Tease 1: UNIQUE TALENT Wyoming climber featured in HBO show, Page A6
Tease 2: NEW COWBOY UW football announced hiring to coaching staff, Page B1
Tease 3: MORE HELP Grant program could assist area farmers and ranchers, Page A6
A2 (send color)
A3 (send color)
Jumps from A1
A4 (send B&W)
Syndicated cartoon
McDaniel column (Wyoming voices)
Adler column (Other voices)
Jackson Hole News&Guide editorial (Wyoming editorial)
LTE policies (still need to update contact boxes)
A5 (send color)
Obits (TBD)
Around Wyoming briefs – use first
Crime and punishment briefs – for filler
Vol. 143, No. 27
A6 (send color)
Wyoming climber featured in HBO show , WNE (photo)
Grant program helps rancher and farmers, WNE
A7-A8 National News AP wire/photos (send color)
------------------------------------------------------
B SECTION
B1-B2 Sports (send B1; B2 B&W)
B3-B6 COMICS-Wednesday/PUZZLES-three days (send B&W)
B7-B8 CLASSIFIEDS (send color)
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.