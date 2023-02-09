BOOMERANG page plan for FRIDAY, Feb. 10
A1 (send color) - two teases, centered
Tease 1: COWBOY MILESTONE Amidst chaos, Maldonado celebrates loyalty with 2,000th career point, Page B1
Tease 2: Something from main story of AP wire page, Page B3
A2 (send color)
A3 (send color)
A1 jumps
A4 (send B&W)
Syndicated cartoon
Wyoming Tribune Eagle editorial (Wyoming editorial)
Letters to the editor (two)
Letters to the editor policies – filler if needed
A5 (send color)
Obits (two small notices)
Around Wyoming briefs – filler if needed
Vol. 143, No. 35
A6 Full-page ad (send color)
-----------------------------------------------------
B SECTION
B1-B2 SPORTS (B1 color, B2 B&W)
B3 National/World AP wire (send color)
B4-B5 COMICS/PUZZLES (send B&W)
B6 CLASSIFIEDS (send color)
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.