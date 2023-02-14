BOOMERANG page plan for WEDNESDAY, Feb. 15
A1 (send color)
Tease 1: TODAY’S PICK Wyoming's media attorney goes out fighting for the right to know, Page A6
Tease 2: OVERDUE RETIREMENT Longtime UW football coach, Marty English, is stepping aside, Page B1
Tease 3: WHAT CAME FIRST? Douglas girl may know whether it was the chicken or the egg, Page A7
A2 (send color)
A3 (send color)
Jumps from A1
A4 (send B&W)
Syndicated cartoon
Wyoming Tribune Eagle editorial (Wyoming editorial)
Northern Wyoming News editorial (Wyoming editorial)
David Adler column (Other voices)
LTE policies (still need to update contact boxes) – if needed
A5 (send color)
Obits (four small notices)
Around Wyoming briefs
Vol. 143, No. 39
A6 (send color)
Today’s pick: Bruce Moats feature, WyoFile (photo)
A7 (send color)
Girl fails to crack while raising huge flock of birds, WNE (two photos)
A8
Steampunk style manifests and expresses memories, WNE (two photos)
No laws broken in campaign case, WNE
A9-A12 National News AP wire/photos (send A9 color, A10 B&W, A11-A12 color)
------------------------------------------------------
B SECTION
B1-B3 Sports (send B1 color; B2-B3 B&W)
B4-B7 COMICS-Wednesday/PUZZLES-three days (send B&W)
B8-B12 CLASSIFIEDS (send color)
