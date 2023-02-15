BOOMERANG page plan for THURSDAY, Feb. 16
A1 (send color)
Tease 1: TODAY’S PICK Tax season scams target vulnerable, play on emotion, Page A3
Tease 2: THE PIT WyoSports' Taylor writes about Cowboys' big road win, his experience at iconic venue, Page B1
Tease 3: WINTER SENIOR GAMES Travsky recaps the popular seasonal events hosted in and around Laramie, Page A6
A2 (send color)
A3 (send color)
Today’s pick: Tax season scams target vulnerable, play on emotion (file photo)
A1 jumps
A4 (send B&W)
Syndicated cartoon
Rodger McDaniel column (Local voices)
Casper Star-Tribune editorial (Wyoming editorial)
Northern Wyoming News editorial (Wyoming editorial)
Letters to the editor policies – if needed
A5 (send color)
Obits (one small notice)
Cheyenne women arrested for first-degree murder, WTE
Crime and punishment briefs
Vol. 143, No. 40
A6 OUTDOORS (send color) – jumps to A7
Travsky column-Wyoming Winter Senior Games (two photos on front, third photo for jump)
False no trespassing signs could become illegal, WyoFile (photo)
Out and about briefs (two)
A7 (send color)
Jumps from A6
Snow report PDF (ad on top)
A8 (send color)
Advocates rebut lawmakers with rally, WNE (photo)
Around Wyoming briefs, WNE (two)
---------------------------------------------------
B SECTION
B1-B3 SPORTS (send B1 color, B2-B3 B&W)
B4-B5 NATIONAL/WORLD AP WIRE (send B&W)
B6-B7 COMICS/PUZZLES (send B&W)
B8 CLASSIFIEDS (send color)
