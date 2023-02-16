BOOMERANG page plan for FRIDAY, Feb. 17
Tease 1: TODAY’S PICK Alaska carbon plan aims to generate new source of revenue, Page A3
Tease 2: DEFENSIVE ANCHOR UW’s DuSell often gets toughest assignment on the court, Page B1
Tease 3: THAT’S NOT NORMAL A large cloud of methane gas hung over Converse County, Page A6
A3 (send color)
Today’s pick: Alaska’s carbon plan, AP (photo)
Syndicated cartoon
John M. Walker column (Wyoming voices)
Cody Enterprise editorial (Wyoming editorial)
Jackson Hole News&Guide editorial (Wyoming editorial)
Obits (two-medium length)
Weather, poor driving behind spike in fatal accidents, WNE (WHP logo)
Crime and punishment briefs
Scientists spot huge methane cloud over Converse County, WNE
