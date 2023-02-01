BOOMERANG page plan for THURSDAY, Feb. 2
A1 (send color)
Tease 1: , Page A3
Tease 2: , Page B1
Tease 3: , Page A6
A2 (send color)
A3 (send color)
Short AP health-related story, no art — already in Blox
A4 (send B&W)
Syndicated cartoon
Casper Star-Tribune editorial (Wyoming editorial)
Jackson Hole News&Guide editorial (Wyoming editorial)
Buffalo Bulletin editorial (Wyoming editorial)
Letters to the editor policies – if needed
A5 (send color)
Obits (one fairly large)
Crime and punishment briefs
A1 jumps
Vol. 143, No. 28
A6 OUTDOORS (send color)
Travsky column-Skiing with her dog-again (two photos)
Backcountry Film Festival, Staff (two logos)
Study: Deer’s lifelong fate is affected by mother’s health at birth, WyoFile (photo)
A7 (send color)
Jumps from A6
Snow report PDF (ad on top)
A8 NATIONAL/WORLD AP WIRE (send color)
---------------------------------------------------
B SECTION
B1-B4 SPORTS (B1 color, B2-B4 B&W)
B5 NATIONAL/WORLD AP WIRE (send color)
B6-B7 COMICS/PUZZLES (send B&W)
B8 CLASSIFIEDS (send color)
