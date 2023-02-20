...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.
* WHERE...Converse County Lower Elevations, East Platte County,
Goshen County, Central Laramie County and East Laramie County.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight or high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
PA High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 MPH or gusts
of 58 MPH or more can lead to property damage.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TUESDAY TO 5 AM MST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10
inches. Localized areas could see up to 12 inches. Winds
gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of the Nebraska Panhandle, and east central
and southeast Wyoming.
* WHEN...From 2 PM Tuesday to 5 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as
low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&