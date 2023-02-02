BOOMERANG page plan for FRIDAY, Feb. 3
A1 (send color) - Two teases, centered
Tease 1: TOO RISKY Federal Reserve denies a Wyoming cryptocurrency bank's application, Page A3
Tease 2: DISTINGUISHED GUEST Olympic-medalist Jackie Joyner-Kersee celebrates Title IX on UW's campus, Page B1
A2 (send color)
A3 (send color)
Wyoming crypto Federal Reserve application denied, AP (photo)
A1 jumps
A4 (send B&W)
Syndicated cartoon
Martin L. Buchanan column (Local voices)
Wyoming GOP group column (Wyoming voices)
Wyoming Tribune Eagle editorial (Wyoming editorial)
Letters to the editor policies – if needed to fill
A5 (send color)
Obits (TBD)
Around Wyoming briefs - use first
Crime and punishment briefs – if needed to fill
Vol. 143, No. 29
A6 (send color) AP National Wire – main story of the day
-----------------------------------------------------
B SECTION
B1-B3 SPORTS (B1 color, B2-B3 B&W)
B4-B5 COMICS/PUZZLES (send B&W)
B6 CLASSIFIEDS (send color)
