BOOMERANG page plan for SATURDAY - WEEKEND EDITION, Feb. 4
A1 (send color)
Tease 1: LARAMIE LIFE AARP Wyoming virtual classes features Laramie dance instructor, Page A6
Tease 2: FAN FAVORITE UW’s Nate Barnhart has become a popular player for the Cowboys, Page B1
Tease 3: NO FLY ZONE Annual USAF Thunderbirds air show in Cheyenne canceled, Page A6
A2 (send color)
A3 (send color)
A4 OPINION (send B&W)
A5 (send color)
A6 LARAMIE LIFE (send color) – jumps to A7
A7 Community (send color)
A8 (send color) National/World AP wire (with photos)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
B1-B3 Sports (send B1 color, B2 B&W, B3 color)
B4 National/World AP Wire (send color)
B5-B6 Saturday’s comics and puzzles (send B&W)
B7-B8 Classifieds (send color)
