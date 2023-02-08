BOOMERANG page plan for THURSDAY, Feb. 9
A1 (send color)
Tease 1: TODAY’S PICK U.S., states weigh farmland restrictions after Chinese balloon, Page A3
Tease 2: MORE SHORTHANDED UW coach Jeff Linder announces former transfers are not with team, Page B1
Tease 3: OUTDOOR OPPORTUNITIES Game and Fish Department offers monthly opportunities for women, Page A6
A2 (send color)
A3 (send color)
Today’s pick: Chinese balloon-farmland AP (photo) — already in Blox, do no cut
A1 jumps
A4 (send B&W)
Syndicated cartoon
Rodger McDaniel column (Local voices)
Khale Lenhart column (Wyoming voices)
Lovell Chronicle editorial (Wyoming editorial)
Letters to the editor policies – if needed
A5 (send color)
Obits (one, two notices)
Crime and punishment briefs
Around Wyoming briefs
Vol. 143, No. 34
A6 OUTDOORS (send color) – jumps to A7
Travsky column-Becoming an Outdoors Woman (two photos on front, logo, breakout)
Tribal support for off-reservation hunting pact ‘evaporates’, WyoFile (photo/mug)
A7 (send color)
Jumps from A6
Snow report PDF (ad on top)
A8 (send color)
Officials look to simplify grant writing, WNE (photo)
---------------------------------------------------
B SECTION
B1-B3 SPORTS (send B1 color, B2-B3 B&W)
B4-B5 NATIONAL/WORLD AP WIRE (send B4 B&W, B5 color)
B6-B7 COMICS/PUZZLES (send B&W)
B8 CLASSIFIEDS (send color)
