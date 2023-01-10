BOOMERANG page plan for WEDNESDAY, Jan. 11
A1 (send color)
Tease 1: HORSES HELP HEALING Cedar Mountain Center offers special program, Page A6
Tease 2: BOUNCING BACK UW’s Ustowska grateful to be playing after serious injury, Page B1
Tease 3: Something from main story on AP national page(s), Page **
A2 (send color)
A3 (send color)
Bill could expand child porn definition, WNE
Jumps from A1
A4 (send B&W)
Syndicated cartoon
Lowry column (Other voices)
Goodman-Moynihan column (Other voices)
Cody Enterprise editorial (Wyoming editorial)
LTE policies (still need to update contact boxes)
A5 (send color)
Obits (two-small)
Shooting victim identified-two teens arrested, WTE
Crime and punishment briefs
Vol. 143, No. 9
A6 (send color)
Healing through horses, WNE (photo)
Former representative calls for repeal of gun laws, WNE
Sheridan County legislators explain Medicaid expansion, WNE
A7-A8 National News AP wire/photos (send color)
------------------------------------------------------
B SECTION
B1-B2 Sports (send B1 color, B2 B&W)
B3-B6 COMICS-Wednesday/PUZZLES-three days (send B&W)
B7-B8 CLASSIFIEDS (send color)
