BOOMERANG page plan for SATURDAY WEEKEND EDITION, Jan. 14
A1 (send color)
Tease 1: LARAMIE LIFE McDaniel explores political courage of Wyoming figures in new book, Page A6
Tease 2: SPEED BUMPS WyoSports’ Taylor analysis of Cowboys hoops, start of conference play, Page B1
Tease 3: something from main story of AP page, Page A8
A2 (send color)
A3 (send color)
A4 OPINION (send B&W)
A5 (send color)
A6 LARAMIE LIFE (send color) – jumps to A7
A7 Community (send color)
A8 National AP Wire with photos (send color)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
B1-B4 Sports (B1 color, B2-B3 B&W, B4 color)
B5-B6 Saturday’s comics and puzzles (send B&W)
B7-B8 Classifieds (send color)
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.