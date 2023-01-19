BOOMERANG page plan for FRIDAY, Jan. 20
A1 (send color) – two teases (centered)
Tease 1: TODAY’S PICK U.S. Supreme Court fails to find leaker, Page A3
Tease 2: COWBOY TOUGH NFL linebacker Logan Wilson embodies Wyoming football, Page B1
A2 (send color)
A3 (send color)
Today’s pick: U.S. Supreme Court fails to find leaker, AP (photo)
A1 jumps
A4 (send B&W)
Syndicated cartoon
Casper Star-Tribune editorial (Wyoming editorial)
David Adler column (Other voices)
Rich Lowry column (Other voices)
Letters to the editor policies
A5 (send color)
Obits (two-fairly long)
Around Wyoming briefs
Vol. 143, No. 17
A6 Full-page ad (send color)
-----------------------------------------------------
B SECTION
B1-B2 SPORTS (B1 color, B2 B&W)
B3 National AP wire page (send color) – Other than Supreme Court story on A3
B4-B5 COMICS/PUZZLES (send B&W)
B6 CLASSIFIEDS (send color)
