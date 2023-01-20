BOOMERANG page plan for SATURDAY WEEKEND EDITION, Jan. 14
A1 (send color)
Tease 1: TODAY’S PICK U.S. funds efforts to reduce wildfire dangers in 10 western states, Page A3
Tease 2: STEPPING UP UW’s Powell getting valuable minutes for Cowboys basketball, Page B1
Tease 3: INTO THE SKIES UW planetarium announces upcoming schedule packed with shows, Page A6
A2 (send color)
A3 (send color)
A4 OPINION (send B&W)
A5 (send color)
A6 LARAMIE LIFE (send color) – jumps to A7
A7 Community (send color)
A8 National AP Wire with photos (send color)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
B1-B3 Sports (send B1 color, B2 B&W, B3 color)
B4 National/World AP Wire with photos (send color)
B5-B6 Saturday’s comics and puzzles (send B&W)
B7 Classifieds (send color)
B8 Full-page ad
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.