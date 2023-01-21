BOOMERANG page plan for Sunday e-edition, Jan. 22
Vol. 143, No. 19
PAGE 1 – LDB SPECIFIC
MAIN PACKAGE: Anti-COVID-19 discrimination bill clears committee, WTE (photo/legislature logo)
Long-term funding for suicide prevention lifeline removed, WTE (2½ columns for photo) – down one side
Fentanyl problem still growing in Wyoming, WyoFile (photo)
PAGE 2 – LDB SPECIFIC
What’s Happening?
Jumps from A1 (second photo for main package if needed to fill)
Page 3
Homestyle page (built by Bozeman)
Page 4
Health page (built by Bozeman)
Page 5
Money page (built by Bozeman)
Pages 6-8 WyoSports pages from Jeremiah/page 7 with Laramie sports at the top
