BOOMERANG page plan for THURSDAY, Jan. 26
A1 (send color)
...A SNOW SQUALL WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN SCOTTS BLUFF...NORTHWESTERN KIMBALL...SOUTHWESTERN BANNER...SOUTHERN GOSHEN...NORTHEASTERN LARAMIE AND SOUTHEASTERN PLATTE COUNTIES... At 320 PM MST...A snow squall was along a line extending from near La Grange to 10 miles south of Chugwater...and moving south at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 35 mph and visibilities less than one mile. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hazardous travel conditions due to slick roads and low visibilities. Locations impacted include... La Grange, Albin, Meriden Rest Area, Gun Barrel, Ranchettes and Bushnell. This includes Interstate 25 in Wyoming between mile markers 46 and 50. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Expect rapid changes in weather and road conditions. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution if traveling through these areas!
BOOMERANG page plan for THURSDAY, Jan. 26
A1 (send color)
Tease 1: TODAY’S PICK Military probing if cancers are linked to nuclear silo work, Page A3
Tease 2: IT’S HIS DECISION WyoSports’ Taylor examines whether it’s worthwhile for Ike to play this season, Page B1
Tease 3: WHAT’S THAT FROM? Field trip focuses on how to identify wildlife tracks in the snow, Page A6
A2 (send color)
A3 (send color)
Today’s pick: Military probing whether cancers linked to nuclear silo work
A1 jumps (photos)
A4 (send B&W)
Syndicated cartoon
McDaniel column (Local voices)
Wyoming Tribune Eagle editorial (Wyoming editorial)
New letters to the editor policies
A5 (send color)
Obits (two- one large, one small) – see forward email from Shelly
Outdoor rec trust fund bill gains toehold in the House, WyoFile (file photo/ legislature logo)
Crime and punishment briefs – to fill
A1 jumps (photos)
Vol. 143, No. 22
A6 OUTDOORS (send color)
Travsky column-Audubon Society winter tracking field trip, (three photos/breakout)
When humans kill Yellowstone wolves, WNE (photo)
Jumps to A7
A7 (send color)
Jumps from A7
Snow report PDF (ad on top)
A8 NATIONAL/WORLD AP WIRE (send color)
---------------------------------------------------
B SECTION
B1-B3 SPORTS (B1 color, B2-B3 B&W)
B4-B5 NATIONAL/WORLD AP WIRE (send B&W)
B6-B7 COMICS/PUZZLES (send B&W)
B6 CLASSIFIEDS (second color)
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.