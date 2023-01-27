BOOMERANG page plan for SATURDAY WEEKEND EDITION, Jan. 28
A1 (send color)
Tease 1: LARAMIE LIFE Reviving Laramie’s historic Wyo Theater, Page A6
Tease 2: FAN FAVORITE UW’s Barnhart has (TBD later), Page B1
Tease 3: BETTER INFORMED UW College of Law launches firearms center, Page A6
A2 (send color)
A3 (send color)
A4 OPINION (send B&W)
A5 (send color)
A6 LARAMIE LIFE (send color) – jumps to A7
A7 Community (send color)
A8 Full-page ad (send color)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
B1-B3 Sports (send B1 color, B2 B&W, B3 color)
B4-B5 National/World AP Wire (send B&W)
B6-B7 Saturday’s comics and puzzles (send B&W)
B8 Classifieds (send color)
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.