BOOMERANG page plan for THURSDAY, July 13
A1 (send color)
Tease 1: TODAY’S PICKS Colorful, vivid lights far out in space and closer to home in the sky, Page A3
Tease 2: TALENT IN THE TRENCHES Cowboys' D-Line has the potential to lead the MW, Page B1
Tease 3: OUTDOORS Laramie Range Epic tests mountain bike racer’s mettle, Page A8
A2 (send color)
A3 (send color)
Today’s pick: Solar storm expected to make northern lights visible, AP (photo)
Today’s pick: Webb Space Telescope reveals moment of stellar birth, AP (photo)
A1 jumps
A4 (send B&W)
Syndicated cartoon
Rodger McDaniel column (Local voices)
David Adler column (Other voices)
Cody Enterprise editorial (Wyoming editorial)
Letters to the editor policies – if needed to fill
A5 (send color)
Obits (one fairly long, second short, two notices)
Cheyenne teens arrested in connection with fatal Lincoln Park shooting, WTE (photo/mugs)
Daily record/police calls – run full
Crime and punishment briefs
Vol. 143, No. 164
A6 OUTDOORS (send color) – jumps to A7
MAIN (top 1/2 of page): Travsky-Laramie Range Epic tests mountain bike racer’s mettle (three photos/mug)
Bottom (1/2 of page): (photo) – need to run all of this
A7 (send color)
Jumps from A6
Fishing report PDF (ad between jumps and on top of fishing report PDF)
A8 AP NATIONAL/WORLD AP WIRE (send B&W)
---------------------------------------------------
B SECTION
B1-B3 SPORTS (send B1 color, B2 B&W, B3 color)
B4-B5 AP NATIONAL/WORLD AP WIRE (send B&W)
B6-B7 COMICS/PUZZLES (send B&W)
B8 CLASSIFIEDS (send color)
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.