The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for...
Southwestern Laramie County in southeastern Wyoming...
* Until 715 PM MDT.
* At 408 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 0.75 inches of
rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.75 to 1.25
inches in 2 hours. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Cheyenne, Ranchettes, North Cheyenne, Frontier Park, Warren Af
Base, Warren AFB, South Greeley and Fox Farm-College.
This includes the following highways...
Interstate 25 in Wyoming between mile markers 8 and 17.
Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 338 and 341...and
between mile markers 342 and 363...and
near mile marker 370.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.
&&
FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...0.75-1.25 INCHES IN 2 HOURS
Weather Alert
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
South central Laramie County in southeastern Wyoming...
* Until 445 PM MDT.
* At 407 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Warren Af
Base, or 7 miles west of Cheyenne, moving southeast at 30 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. Large
accumulations of small hail likely.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Cheyenne, South Greeley, Warren AFB, Frontier Park, Warren Af Base,
Ranchettes, Fox Farm-College and South Greeley High.
This includes the following highways...
Interstate 25 in Wyoming between mile markers 5 and 16.
Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 354 and 380.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
&&
TORNADO...POSSIBLE;
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Weather Alert
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for...
Southeastern Albany County in southeastern Wyoming...
Northwestern Laramie County in southeastern Wyoming...
* Until 645 PM MDT.
* At 338 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.75 and 1.25 inches of
rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 1 inch in 2
hours. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Federal, Whitaker, Crystal Lake Reservoir, Crystal Lake
Campground, Granite Springs Reservoir, Granite Springs Campground,
Ranchettes, North Crow Campground, Buford, Vedauwoo Campground,
Vedauwoo and The Buttes.
This includes the following highways...
Interstate 25 in Wyoming between mile markers 18 and 34...and
near mile marker 42.
Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 326 and 336.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...0.5-1 INCH IN 2 HOURS
Weather Alert
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for...
Southeastern Albany County in southeastern Wyoming...
Northwestern Laramie County in southeastern Wyoming...
* Until 615 PM MDT.
* At 306 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.75 and 1 inch of rain
has fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 1 inch in 2
hours. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Laramie, Horse Creek, Iron Mountain, Yellow Pine Campground, Tie
City Campground, University Of Wyoming War Memorial Stadium and
The Buttes.
This includes the following highways...
Interstate 25 in Wyoming between mile markers 35 and 36...and
between mile markers 37 and 38...and
between mile markers 39 and 41.
Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 312 and 325.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.
&&
FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...0.5-1 INCH IN 2 HOURS
Weather Alert
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
526 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY
IN WESTERN NEBRASKA
KIMBALL
IN WYOMING THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY
IN SOUTHEAST WYOMING
LARAMIE
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CHEYENNE AND KIMBALL.