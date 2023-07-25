BOOMERANG page plan for WEDNESDAY, July 26
A1 (send color)
Tease 1: BEAR SEARCH Traps set for grizzly after fatal attack near Yellowstone National Park, Page A3
Tease 2: STATE TOURNEY Laramie Rangers split first two games in Jackson, Page B1
Tease 3: SHEEP AND COWS Jim Magagna remains a statewide political force at 80, Page A8
A2 (send color)
A3 (send color)
Bear traps set for grizzly bear after fatal attack near Yellowstone National Park, AP (photo)
A1 jumps
A4 (send B&W)
Syndicated cartoon
Wyoming Tribune Eagle editorial (Wyoming editorial)
David Adler column (Other voices)
Rodger McDaniel column (Local voices)
LTE policies – to fill
A5 (send color)
Obits (two obits, three notices)
Daily record/police calls – run full
Around Wyoming briefs
Other A1 jumps
Vol. 143, No. 175
A6 (send color)
Possible obit overflow
Aune asks for acquittal or retrial, WNE (mug)
Crime and punishment briefs
A7 (send color)
Campbell County man honored for more than half-century of flying, WNE (photo)
As reservation districts lag, lawmakers explore charter schools, WyoFile – (three mugs)
A8 (send color)
A sheepman lobbying for cows: Jim Magagna remains a political force at 80, WyoFile (photos)
A9-A10 (send A9 B&W, A10 color) AP National/World news wire
------------------------------------------------------
B SECTION
B1-B2 Sports (send B1 color, B2 B&W)
B3-B4 (send B&W) AP National/World news wire
B5-B8 (send B&W) COMICS-Wednesday/PUZZLES-Monday/Tuesday/Wednesday
B9-B10 (send color) CLASSIFIEDS
