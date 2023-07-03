BOOMERANG page plan for WEDNESDAY, July 5
A1 (send color)
Tease 1: PATH THROUGH HISTORY Greenhill Cemetery free walking tour scheduled for Friday, Page A3
Tease 2: (sports) TBD, Page B1
Tease 3: REMEMBERED Teen Phoenix Cerenil, originally from Laramie, loved cooking and family, Page A8
A2 (send color)
A3 (send color)
Greenhill Cemetery free walking tour scheduled for Friday, staff (photo)
Jubilee Days A1 jumps
A4 (send B&W)
Syndicated cartoon
Khale Lenhart column (Wyoming voices)
Christine Flowers column (Other voices)
Rodger McDaniel column (Local voices)
LTE policies – to fill if needed
A5 (send color)
Obits (TBD)
Around Wyoming briefs
Vol. 143, No. 157
A6 (send color)
Possible obit overflow
Wyoming receives $347.9M for high-speed internet infrastructure, WTE – no art
Crime and punishment briefs
A7 (send color)
Three horses euthanized at Wyoming Downs, WNE – no art
Wyarno Bar and Restaurant provides hotspot for the public, WNE – no art
A8 (send color)
Cheyenne teen Phoenix Cerenil loved cooking and family, WyoFile (two photos)
A9-A10 (send A9 B&W, A10 color) AP National/World news wire
------------------------------------------------------
B SECTION
B1-B2 Sports (send B1 color, B2 B&W)
B3-B4 (send color) AP National/World news wire
B5-B8 COMICS-Wednesday/PUZZLES-Monday/Tuesday/Wednesday (send B&W)
B9-B10 CLASSIFIEDS (send color)
