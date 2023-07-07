BOOMERANG page plan for SATURDAY - WEEKEND EDITION, July 8
A1 (send color)
Tease 1: LARAMIE LIFE Two unlikely lifeguards work to keep Laramie Rec Center pool afloat, Page A7
Tease 2: PRCA RODEO First of three performances begin weekend of Jubilee Days action, Page B1
Tease 3: THAT WAS CLOSE Wilson bystander reflects on near miss in motorhome crash, Page A10
A2 (send color)
A3 (send color)
A4 OPINION (send color)
A5 (send color)
A6 (send color)
A7 LARAMIE LIFE (send color)
A8 COMMUNITY (send color)
A9 (send color)
A10 (send color)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
B1-B3 Sports (send B1 color, B2 B&W, B3 color)
B4-B6 National/World AP wire stories (send B4 and B5 B&W, B6 color)
B7-B8 Saturday’s comics and puzzles (send B&W)
B9-B10 Classifieds (send color)
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.