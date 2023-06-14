BOOMERANG page plan for THURSDAY, June 15
A1 (send color)
.Widespread heavy rainfall is forecast to return to southeast Wyoming and Nebraska panhandle Thursday as a low pressure system approaches from the west. This slow moving low pressure system expected to created widespread rainfall with slow moving thunderstorms. Training thunderstorms and storm producing heavy rainfall expected to fall on already saturated soils...leading to a good possibility for flash flooding. ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of east central Wyoming, south central Wyoming and southeast Wyoming, including the following areas, in east central Wyoming, Converse County Lower Elevations. In south central Wyoming, Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains, North Snowy Range Foothills, Shirley Basin and Snowy Range. In southeast Wyoming, Central Laramie County, Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County, East Platte County, Laramie Valley, North Laramie Range, South Laramie Range and South Laramie Range Foothills. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Heavy rainfall from training and/or slow moving thunderstorms falling on saturated soils. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&
Isolated rain showers and scattered weak thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and early evening. Wind gusts in excess of 50mph are possible in the rain showers and weak thunderstorms at times through approximately 8pm. Severe thunderstorms are not expected this afternoon and evening.
BOOMERANG page plan for THURSDAY, June 15
A1 (send color)
Tease 1: (sports) , B1
Tease 2: OUTDOORS Enjoying lizard country with a dog, Page A6
A2 (send color)
A3 (send color)
A1 Withheld jump
A4 (send B&W)
Syndicated cartoon
David Adler column (Other voices)
Carl Golden column (Other voices)
Michael Reagan column (Other voices)
Letters to the editor policies – if needed to fill
A5 (send color)
Obits (one, small; one notice)
Former Cheyenne bank executive found guilty of property theft, WTE (mug)
Around Wyoming briefs
A1 jumps
Vol. 143, No. 141
A6 OUTDOORS (send color) – jumps to A7
MAIN (top 1/2 of page): Travsky column- Enjoying lizard country with a dog, play this up a bit (two photos/mug for front; third photo for jump)
Bottom (1/2 of page): Grizzlies, environmentalists win toothless victory in court of appeals, WyoFile (photo) – would like to get all content in
A7 (send color)
Jumps from A6
Fishing report PDF (ad between jumps and on top of snow report PDF)
A8 (send color) FULL PAGE AD
---------------------------------------------------
B SECTION
B1-B2 SPORTS (send B1 color, B2 B&W)
B3-B5 AP NATIONAL/WORLD AP WIRE (send B3 B&W, B4-B5 color)
B6-B7 COMICS/PUZZLES (send B&W)
B8 CLASSIFIEDS (send color)
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.