BOOMERANG page plan for Tuesday e-Edition, June 20
Vol. 143, No. 145
PAGE 1 – LDB SPECIFIC
Main package: Church elder files suit over table ban, WNE (photo)
Down one side story: High court: Sentence reduction can be denied without reason, WNE (no art – photo graphic for website)
Bottom story: Corner crossers’ ordeal: surprise, fear, faith, WyoFile (photo)
PAGE 2 – LDB SPECIFIC
What’s Happening
Jumps from A1
Weather map (bottom of page)
Page 3
Wyoming page (FROM DAVID TODAY)
Main package: Some else is in charge of the lighting: Yellowstone stars in new stamp, WyoFile (photo)
Second story: Feds announce start of public process to reshape key rules on Colorado River water use, AP (photo)
Third story: Judge probes Teton County’s ability to sue the state, WNE (no art)
Pages 4-6
WyoSports picked by Jeremiah/Alex, built by design
Page 7
Monday Comics
Page 8
Tuesday Comics
