BOOMERANG page plan for WEDNESDAY, June 21
A1 (send color)
Tease 1: TODAY’S PICK Himalayan glaciers could lose 80% of their volume, Page A3
Tease 2: NEVER FORGOTTEN Legendary UW basketball coach Jim Brandenburg dies, Page B1
Tease 3: TAKING FLIGHT Drones transforming wildland firefighting, Page A7
A2 (send color)
A3 (send color)
Today’s pick: Himalayan glaciers could lose 80% of their volume, AP (photo)
Jumps from A1
A4 (send B&W)
Syndicated cartoon
Rodger McDaniel column (Local voices)
Michael Reagan column (Other voices)
Cody Enterprise editorial (Wyoming editorial)
LTE policies – to fill
A5 (send color)
Obits (one – fairly large, one notice)
Around Wyoming briefs
Possible A1 jumps
Vol. 143, No. 146
A6 (send color)
Possible obit overflow
Crime and punishment briefs
A7 (send color)
Drones transforming wildland firefighting, WNE (photo)
A8-A10 (send color) AP National/World news wire
------------------------------------------------------
B SECTION
B1-B3 Sports (send B1 color, B2 B&W, B3 color)
B4 (send B&W) AP National/World news wire
B5-B8 COMICS-Wednesday/PUZZLES-Monday/Tuesday/Wednesday (send B&W)
B9-B10 CLASSIFIEDS (send color)
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.