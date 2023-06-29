BOOMERANG page plan for FRIDAY, June 30
A1 (send color) – two teases centered
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northwestern Laramie County in southeastern Wyoming... Southeastern Platte County in southeastern Wyoming... * Until 415 PM MDT. * At 311 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Iron Mountain, or 31 miles northeast of Laramie, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near... Chugwater around 350 PM MDT. This includes Interstate 25 in Wyoming between mile markers 34 and 62. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for southeastern Wyoming. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for southeastern Wyoming. && TORNADO...POSSIBLE; THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE; HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Tornado Warning for... Northwestern Laramie County in southeastern Wyoming... South central Platte County in southeastern Wyoming... * Until 345 PM MDT. * At 322 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 8 miles east of Iron Mountain, or 28 miles northwest of Cheyenne, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Laramie and south central Platte Counties. This includes Interstate 25 in Wyoming between mile markers 34 and 44. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. && TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 419 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN PANHANDLE NEBRASKA BOX BUTTE CHEYENNE IN WESTERN NEBRASKA BANNER DAWES KIMBALL MORRILL SCOTTS BLUFF SIOUX IN WYOMING THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL WYOMING CONVERSE NIOBRARA IN SOUTHEAST WYOMING ALBANY GOSHEN LARAMIE PLATTE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AGATE, ALLIANCE, ANGORA, BAYARD, BILL, BORDEAUX, BOSLER, BRIDGEPORT, BROWNSON, CHADRON, CHADRON ST PARK, CHEYENNE, DEER CREEK, DOUGLAS, GERING, GLENROCK, GUERNSEY, HARRISBURG, HARRISON, HEMINGFORD, KIMBALL, LARAMIE, LUSK, REDBIRD, REDINGTON, SCOTTSBLUFF, SIDNEY, TORRINGTON, AND WHEATLAND.
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Albany, northwestern Laramie and southern Platte Counties through 400 PM MDT... At 316 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles west of Horse Creek, or 13 miles northeast of Laramie, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near... Horse Creek around 335 PM MDT. Iron Mountain around 340 PM MDT. This includes Interstate 25 in Wyoming between mile markers 28 and 30. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for southeastern Wyoming. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BOOMERANG page plan for FRIDAY, June 30
A1 (send color) – two teases centered
Tease 1: TODAY’S PICK Italian researchers reach the edge of space aboard rocket-powered plane, Page A3
Tease 2: TOGETHER AGAIN Whitmore reunites with Linder for another welcomed challenge, Page B1
A2 (send color)
A3 (send color)
Today’s pick: Italian researchers reach the edge of space, flying aboard rocket-powered plane, AP (photo)
Jumps from A1
A4 (send B&W)
Syndicated cartoon
Richard Knight column (Other voices)
Wyoming Tribune Eagle editorial (Wyoming editorial)
Thermopolis Independent Record editorial (Wyoming editorial)
Letters to the editor policies — for filler
A5 (send color)
Obits (no report)
A1 jumps
Around Wyoming briefs – to fill
Vol. 143, No. 154
A6 (send color) AP national/world wire
-----------------------------------------------------
B SECTION
B1-B3 SPORTS (B1-B3 color)
B4-B5 COMICS/PUZZLES (send B&W)
B6 CLASSIFIEDS (send color)
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.