BOOMERANG page plan for FRIDAY, June 9
A1 (send color) – two teases, centered
Tease 1: TODAY’S PICK Kilauea volcano begins erupting after 3-month pause, Page A3
Tease 2: STRIKE A POSE Former Cowboy Josh Allen named this year's Madden cover athlete, Page B1
A2 (send color)
A3 (send color)
Today’s pick: Kilauea volcano begins erupting after 3-month pause, AP (photo)
A1 jumps
A4 (send B&W)
Syndicated cartoon
Michael Reagan column (Other voices)
Dick Polman column (Other voices)
Northern Wyoming News editorial (Wyoming editorial)
Letters to the editor policies — for filler
A5 (send color)
Obits (one fairly long, three notices)
Lincoln Park shooting defendant pleads not guilty in district court, WTE – (photo)
Around Wyoming briefs – to fill
Vol. 143, No. 136
A6 (send color) AP national/world wire (with photos)
-----------------------------------------------------
B SECTION
B1-B2 SPORTS (B1 color, B2 B&W)
B3-B4 COMICS/PUZZLES (send B&W)
B5-B6 CLASSIFIEDS (send color)
