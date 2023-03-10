BOOMERANG page plan for SATURDAY - WEEKEND EDITION, March 11
A1 (send color)
Tease 1: LARAMIE LIFE Finally found: Misha was lost for 19 days, traveled 31 miles, Page A6
Tease 2: POSTSEASON BASKETBALL WyoSports’ Taylor reflects on the Cowgirls’ run at MW tourney, Page B1
Tease 2: DAYLIGHT SAVINGS It’s time to reset clocks and spring forward one hour. (maybe a clock stock graphic?)
A2 (send color)
A3 (send color)
A4 OPINION (send COLOR) – this is the one edition of the week this page will be color
A5 (send color)
A6 Laramie Life (send color) – jumps to A7 if needed
A7 Community (send color)
A8 (send color)
Kemmerer resident with over 170 million YouTube views awarded, WNE
Jacksonites scammed as federal agencies tout 'Slam the Scam', WNE
A9 (send color)
Marine’s father: I was lied to, WNE (photo)
A10 (send color)
Bought Beautifully staff, volunteers visit Guatemala artisans, WNE (photo)
Bill to raise nonresident hunting fees, WNE
-----------------------------------------------------------------
B1-B3 Sports (send B1 color, B2 B&W, B3 color)
B4-B5 National/World AP Wire (send B&W)
B6-B7 Saturday’s comics and puzzles (send B&W)
B8-B10 Classifieds (send color)
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.