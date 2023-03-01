BOOMERANG page plan for THURSDAY, Feb. 23 – Saturation edition
A1 (send color)
Tease 1: STEPPING ASIDE Former Wyo. superintendent resigns from same position in Virginia, Page A3
Tease 2: DYNAMIC DUO LHS’ Forry, Shipman help lead Lady Plainsmen into regional tourney, Page B1
Tease 3: OUTDOORS Fat bike race, adventure slated for the trails at Happy Jack, Page A6
A2 (send color)
A3 (send color)
Former Wyo. superintendent resigns from Va. position, AP (photo) – do not cut
A1 jumps
A4 (send B&W)
Syndicated cartoon
Buffalo Bulletin editorial (Wyoming editorial)
Casper Star-Tribune editorial (Wyoming editorial)
David Adler, Ph.D. column (Other voices)
Letters to the editor policies – if needed
A5 (send color)
Obits (TBD)
Around Wyoming briefs
Vol. 143, No. 52
A6 OUTDOORS (send color) – jumps to A7
Travsky column-Fat bike racing on the snow trails, play this up a bit (two photos and breakout on front, another photo for jump)
Endangered Mexican wolf population makes strides in U.S., AP (photo)
Avalanche carried snowmobiler into creek, WNE – filler if needed
A7 (send color)
Jumps from A6
Snow report PDF (ad between jumps and on top of snow report PDF)
A8 (send color) – Health Pro page
Lilly plans to slash some insulin prices, expand cost cap, AP – already in Blox, cut from bottom up to fit
---------------------------------------------------
B SECTION
B1-B3 SPORTS (send B1 color, B2 B&W, B3 color)
B4-B5 NATIONAL/WORLD AP WIRE (send B&W)
B6-B7 COMICS/PUZZLES (send B&W)
B8 CLASSIFIEDS (send color)
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.