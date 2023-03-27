BOOMERANG page plan for Tuesday e-Edition, March 28
Vol. 143, No. 74
PAGE 1 – LDB SPECIFIC
MAIN STORY: Feds seek public input on pending oil and gas lease sales, WyoFile (photo)
DOWN ONE SIDE: Lummis backs trans athlete law, WNE (mug)
BOTTOM STORY: Abortion critics navigate courts, WNE (file photo)
PAGE 2 – LDB SPECIFIC
What’s Happening
Jumps from A1
Weather map (bottom of page)
Page 3
Wyoming page - from Brian
Pages 4-6
WyoSports picked by Jeremiah, built by design
Page 7
Monday Comics
Page 8
Tuesday Comics
