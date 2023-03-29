BOOMERANG page plan for THURSDAY, March 30
A1 (send color)
Tease 1: OUTDOORS Do something about the weather, become a citizen observer, Page A6
Tease 2: SPRING FOOTBALL Cowboys offense looking for consistency and balance, Page B1
Tease 3: FAMOUS LIFE Grizzly mama of the Tetons sets out to break a record, Page A8
A2 (send color)
A3 (send color)
Around Wyoming briefs filler – leftover from A5
A1 jumps
A4 (send B&W)
Syndicated cartoon
Rodger McDaniel column (Local voices)
Michael Reagan column (Other voices)
Letter to the editor
Letters to the editor policies – I would like to run this today
A5 (send color)
Obits (one obit, one notice)
Boy Scouts' $2.4 billion bankruptcy plan upheld by judge, AP (photo) – already in Blox
Around Wyoming briefs – to fill
Vol. 143, No. 76
A6 OUTDOORS (send color) – jumps to A7 Note: If not enough content, I have a short outdoors story on standby
Travsky column- Getting started as a CoCoRaHS observer, play this up a bit (two photos on front)
Travsky story- Doing something about the weather (map graphic for front)
A7 (send color)
Jumps from A6
Snow report PDF (ad between jumps and on top of snow report PDF)
A8 (send color)
Grizzly mama of the Tetons sets out to break a record, WyoFile (photo) – hoping we can get all of this in
---------------------------------------------------
B SECTION
B1-B3 SPORTS (send B1 color, B2 B&W, B3 B&W)
B4-B5 NATIONAL/WORLD AP WIRE (send B4 B&W, B5 color)
B6-B7 COMICS/PUZZLES (send B&W)
B8 CLASSIFIEDS (send color)
