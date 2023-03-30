BOOMERANG page plan for FRIDAY, March 31
A1 (send color) two teases - centered
Tease 1: TODAY’S PICK Three Air Force lifeguards honored by Red Cross for heroic actions, Page A3
Tease 2: LONG-AWAITED MATCHUP Former UW wrestler Archie Colgan will try to stay undefeated in MMA bouts, Page B1
A2 (send color)
A3 (send color)
Today’s pick: Three Air Force lifeguards honored for heroic actions, WTE (photo)
A1 jumps
A4 (send B&W)
Syndicated cartoon
Gov. Mark Gordon column (Wyoming voices)
Pepper Trail column (Other voices)
Jackson Hole News&Guide editorial (Wyoming editorial)
Letters to the editor policies – if needed to fill
A5 (send color) PLEASE REMOVE THE WINDY CITY PET STORE AD (late request after final XML/dummy sent)
Obits (three small notices)
Crime and punishment briefs – Unlike Around Wyoming briefs, I like to keep these anchored here
Vol. 143, No. 77
A6 (send color) AP National/World wire page (photos) – other than Today’s pick
-----------------------------------------------------
B SECTION
B1-B2 SPORTS (B1 color, B2 B&W)
B3-B4 COMICS/PUZZLES (send B&W)
B5-B6 CLASSIFIEDS (send color)
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.