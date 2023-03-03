BOOMERANG page plan for SATURDAY - WEEKEND EDITION, March 4
A1 (send color) – two, centered
Tease 1: LARAMIE LIFE Part three of a series exploring the history of Laramie’s West Side, Page A6
Tease 2: FINAL GAME Cowboys looking for another upset at No. 18-ranked SDSU, Page B1
A2 (send color)
A3 (send color)
A4 OPINION (send COLOR) – this is the one edition of the week this page will be color
A5 (send color)
A6 Laramie Life (send color)
A7 Community (send color)
A8 (send color)
Avalanche buries sledder – rescued by friends, WNE
-----------------------------------------------------------------
B1-B3 Sports (send B1 color, B2 B&W, B3 color, B4 B&W)
B4 National/World AP Wire (send B&W)????????
B5-B6 Saturday’s comics and puzzles (send B&W)
B7-B8 Classifieds (send color)
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.