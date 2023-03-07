BOOMERANG page plan for WEDNESDAY, March 8
A1 (send color)
Tease 1: TODAY’S PICK: Air Force expands cancer review of nuclear missile personnel, Page A3
Tease 2: MW TOURNEY Cowboys set to take on New Mexico in first round of conference bracket, Page B1
Tease 3: MODERN WELLNESS Cheyenne's new IV bar offers custom treatments, Page A6
A2 (send color)
A3 (send color)
Today’s pick: Air Force expands cancer review of nuclear missile personnel, AP (photo) – already in Blox – do not cut
Jumps from A1
A4 (send B&W)
Syndicated cartoon – See note in the asset. I’m adding a kicker header to the cartoons. Thanks.
Khale Lenhart column (Wyoming voices)
Wyoming Tribune Eagle editorial (Wyoming editorial)
Rodger McDaniel (Local voices) – can hold if not enough room
LTE policies (new version, I still need to update other contact boxes) – if needed
A5 (send color)
Obits (four small notices)
Around Wyoming briefs – placed here, but can use some elsewhere for filler if needed
Vol. 143, No. 57
A6 (send color)
Cheyenne’s new IV bar offers custom treatments, WTE (photo)
‘We are more like mentors to one another’, WNE (photo)
A7–A8 AP National/World wire, with photos (send color)
------------------------------------------------------
B SECTION
B1-B2 Sports (send color)
B3-B6 COMICS-Wednesday/PUZZLES-Monday/Tuesday/Wednesday (send B&W)
B7-B8 CLASSIFIEDS (send color)
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.