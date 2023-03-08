BOOMERANG page plan for THURSDAY, March 9
A1 (send color)
Tease 1: TODAY’S PICK In dry West, farmers balk at idling land to save water, Page A3
Tease 2: STATE TOURNEY Plainsmen basketball headed to Casper for first time since 2016, Page B1
Tease 3: OUTDOORS Annual crane migration is a stunning sight and sound, Page A6
A2 (send color)
A3 (send color)
Today’s pick: In dry West, farmers balk at idling land to save water, AP (photo) – do not cut
A1 jumps
A4 (send B&W)
Syndicated cartoon
Driskell-Sommers columns (Wyoming voices)
Rodger McDaniel column (Local voices)
Casper Star-Tribune editorial (Wyoming editorial)
Letters to the editor policies – if needed to fill
A5 (send color)
Obits (TBD)
Winter storms take heavy toll on cattle, sheep producers, WNE (photo) – if needed to fill after jumps
Vol. 143, No. 58
A6 OUTDOORS (send color) – jumps to A7
Travsky column-Crane migration in Nebraska, play this up a bit (two photos on front, another for jump)
Yellowstone forges ahead after flood of challenges, WNE (photo for front, another for jump)
A7 (send color)
House kills proposed ‘bonus point’ system, WNE – filler if needed
Jumps from A6
Snow report PDF (ad between jumps and on top of snow report PDF)
A8 (send color) NATIONAL/WORLD AP WIRE
---------------------------------------------------
B SECTION
B1-B3 SPORTS (send B1 color, B2-B3 B&W)
B4-B5 NATIONAL/WORLD AP WIRE (send B&W)
B6-B7 COMICS/PUZZLES (send B&W) — I NEED TO EMAIL YOU A FILLER AD THAT WILL NOW GO IN THE PRIOR DILBERT SPACE.
B8 CLASSIFIEDS (send color)
