BOOMERANG page plan for WEDNESDAY, May 10
A1 (send color)
Tease 1: CURIOUS CROWD Billionaire discusses plans for luxury resort near Bondurant, Page A7
Tease 2: BALANCED ATTACK Consistency in the passing game a key for UW's receivers, Page B1
Tease 3: SAFE SPACES Company contracted to build bunkers for Ukrainian troops, Page A7
A2 (send color)
A3 (send color)
Today’s pick: Yellowstone show, AP (two photos)
Jumps from A1
A4 (send B&W)
Syndicated cartoon
Rodger McDaniel column (Local voices)
David Adler column (Other voices)
Thermopolis Independent Record editorial (Wyoming editorial)
LTE policies
A5 (send color)
Obits (two – large and small, one notice)
On the record/police calls – needs to run full
Around Wyoming briefs – use about half – may need to use more on A6
Crime and punishment briefs – for filler
Possible jumps from A1
Vol. 143, No. 111
A6 (send color)
Possible obit overflow
A1 UW student-Udall Scholarship (photos)
More Around Wyoming briefs — to fill
A7
Cheyenne company contracted to build bunkers for Ukrainian troops, WTE (two graphics)
Ricketts resort near Bondurant, WNE (two photos)
A8-A10 National/World AP wire (send A8-A9 color, A10 B&W) Suggestion – Trump verdict
------------------------------------------------------
B SECTION
B1-B3 Sports (send B1 color, B2 B&W, B3 color)
B4-B7 COMICS-Wednesday/PUZZLES-Monday/Tuesday/Wednesday (send B&W)
B8-B10 CLASSIFIEDS (send color)
