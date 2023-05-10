...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
THURSDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Flooding and flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of Panhandle Nebraska, including the following
areas, Banner County, Box Butte County, Cheyenne County, Dawes
County, Kimball County, Morrill County, Northern Sioux County,
Scotts Bluff County and Southern Sioux County. In southeast
Wyoming the watch includes, Central Laramie County, East Laramie
County, Goshen County and South Laramie Range Foothills.
* WHEN...From 3 PM MDT this afternoon through late Thursday night.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Low-water crossings may be flooded. Extensive street flooding and
flooding of creeks and rivers are possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Flash flooding is possible late this afternoon and into
tonight from high-intensity rain storms. Continued rainfall
tomorrow may lead to more extended and slower reacting
flooding of low-lying areas, creeks, streams through Thursday
afternoon and into the evening.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
