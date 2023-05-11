BOOMERANG page plan for FRIDAY, May 12
A1 (send color) – two teases, centered
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of panhandle Nebraska and southeast Wyoming, including the following areas, in panhandle Nebraska, Banner County, Box Butte County, Cheyenne County, Dawes County, Kimball County, Morrill County, Northern Sioux County, Scotts Bluff County and Southern Sioux County. In southeast Wyoming, Central Laramie County, East Laramie County, Goshen County and South Laramie Range Foothills. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&
Tease 1: TODAY’S PICK Half of U.S. West out of drought, but not fully recovered, Page A3
Tease 2: COMPETING IN COLLEGE Several Laramie High student-athletes signed their NLIs, Page B1
A2 (send color)
A3 (send color)
Today’s pick: Half of U.S. West out of drought, but not fully recovered, AP – (photo)
A1 jumps
A4 (send B&W)
Syndicated cartoon
Kerry Drake column (Wyoming voices)
Casper Star-Tribune editorial (Wyoming editorial)
Cody Enterprise editorial (Wyoming editorial)
Letters to the editor policies — for filler
A5 (send color)
Obits (one small notice)
Bill Gates tours Kemmerer plant, WNE (photo)
A1 jumps
Fill with AP story (photo) if needed
Vol. 143, No. 113
A6 (send color) Full-page ad
-----------------------------------------------------
B SECTION
B1-B2 SPORTS (B1 color, B2 B&W)
B3-B4 COMICS/PUZZLES (send B&W)
B5-B6 CLASSIFIEDS (send color)
