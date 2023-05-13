BOOMERANG page plan for Sunday e-Edition, May 14
Vol. 143, No. 115
PAGE 1 – LDB SPECIFIC
MAIN PACKAGE: Governor touts fossil fuels, carbon capture, WNE (two photos on front – test center for main, Gordon for secondary)
Down one side: Medication abortion ban challenged in court, WNE – no art, photo graphic for website only
Across bottom: Yellowstone Park east gates swing open, WNE (photo)
PAGE 2 – LDB SPECIFIC
What’s Happening?
Jumps from A1
Worth noting briefs (two) – if needed to fill
Weather graphic
Page 3
Homestyle page (built by Bozeman)
Page 4
Health page (built by Bozeman)
Page 5
Money page (built by Bozeman)
Pages 6-8 WyoSports pages from Matt/Jeremiah - page 7 with Laramie-specific sports at the top
