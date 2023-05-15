BOOMERANG page plan for Tuesday e-Edition, May 16
Vol. 143, No. 116
PAGE 1 – LDB SPECIFIC
Photo package (two on front): UW graduation, Rachel
Down one side story: Private passenger aircraft crash in Albany County, David – (logo)
Bottom story: Workforce housing a concern for Wyoming employers, economic growth, WNE (photo)
PAGE 2 – LDB SPECIFIC
What’s Happening
Wyoming health officials warn of rabies – logo
Jumps from A1
Weather map (bottom of page)
Page 3
Wyoming page - from Brian
Pages 4-6
WyoSports picked by Jeremiah, built by design
Page 7
Monday Comics
Page 8
Tuesday Comics
