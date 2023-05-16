BOOMERANG page plan for WEDNESDAY, May 17
A1 (send color) – two teases centered
Tease 1: TODAY’S PICK Biden plan to sell land leases for conservation gets pushback, Page A7
Tease 2: PURPLE AND TEAL Peabody paints dozer for suicide awareness and prevention, Page A7
A2 (send color)
A3 (send color)
Today’s pick: Biden plan to sell land leases for conservation gets pushback, AP (photo)
Jumps from A1
A4 (send B&W)
Syndicated cartoon
Rodger McDaniel column (Local voices)
Michael Reagan column (Other voices)
David Adler column (Other voices)
LTE policies – to fill
A5 (send color)
Obits (three ranging in size, one notice)
On the record/police calls – needs to run full
One Dell Range shooting defendant pleads guilty, WTE (photo) – may have to move to A6 because of obits
Around Wyoming briefs – can use more on A6
Possible jumps from A1
Vol. 143, No. 117
A6 (send color)
Possible obit overflow
Hunter charged with killing grizzly found on North Fork, WNE (photo)
Around Wyoming briefs — to fill if needed
A7
Peabody paints dozer for suicide awareness and prevention,, WNE (photo)
Our Camp provides home for many with disabilities, WNE – no art
A8-A9 National/World AP wire (send A8 color, A9 B&W) Suggestion – Durham report from yesterday or on A8
A10 Full-page ad
------------------------------------------------------
B SECTION
B1-B3 Sports (send B1 color, B2 B&W, B3 color)
B4 National/World AP wire (send color)
B5-B8 COMICS-Wednesday/PUZZLES-Monday/Tuesday/Wednesday (send B&W)
B9-B10 CLASSIFIEDS (send color)
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.