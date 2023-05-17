BOOMERANG page plan for THURSDAY, May 18
A1 (send color)
Tease 1: TODAY’S PICK 'Taco Tuesday' trademark tiff flares anew between fast food competitors, Page A3
Tease 2: PLAYING THE GAME WyoSports’ Alex Taylor discusses EA Sports' NIL deal impact for UW, Page B1
Tease 3: OUTDOORS Learning to identify wildflowers from the experts, Page A6
A2 (send color)
A3 (send color)
Today’s pick: 'Taco Tuesday' trademark tiff flares anew between fast food competitors, AP (two photos-use both and don’t cut)
A1 jumps
A4 (send B&W)
Syndicated cartoon
Laura Pritchett column (Other voices)
Casper Star-Tribune editorial (Wyoming editorial)
Cody Enterprise editorial (Wyoming editorial)
Letters to the editor policies – to fill
A5 (send color)
Obits (three medium size)
Gold’s Gym patron tackles man arrested in attempted robbery, WTE – photo for website only
Around Wyoming briefs
Vol. 143, No. 118
A6 OUTDOORS (send color) – jumps to A7
MAIN (top 2/3 of page): Travsky–Learning to identify wildflowers from the experts, play this up a bit (two photos/breakout/mug for front; third photo for jump)
Bottom (1/3 of page): Conservation leasing proposed by BLM stirs debate, WNE (photo) – I think we can get all of this in
A7 (send color)
Jumps from A6
Fishing report PDF (ad between jumps and on top of snow report PDF)
A8 FULL-PAGE AD (send color)
---------------------------------------------------
B SECTION
B1-B3 SPORTS (send B1 color, B2 B&W, B3 color)
B4 AP NATIONAL/WORLD AP WIRE (send B&W)
B5-B6 COMICS/PUZZLES (send B&W)
B7-B8 CLASSIFIEDS (send color)
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.