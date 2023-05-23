BOOMERANG page plan for WEDNESDAY, May 24
A1 (send color) – two teases centered
Tease 1: TODAY’S PICK Ford decides to keep AM radio on 2024 models, Page A3
Tease 2: WYOMING POWER Pronghorn Clean Hydrogen Project to bring wind, solar and hydrogen energy, Page A7
A2 (send color)
A3 (send color)
Today’s pick: Ford decides to keep AM radio on 2024 models, AP (photo)
Jumps from A1
A4 (send B&W)
Syndicated cartoon
Rodger McDaniel column (Local voices)
David Adler column (Other voices)
Cody Enterprise editorial (Wyoming editorial)
LTE policies – to fill
A5 (send color)
Obits (one, two notices)
On the record/police calls – needs to run full
Around Wyoming briefs – can use more on A6
Possible jumps from A1
Vol. 143, No. 123
A6 (send color)
Possible obit overflow
Hearing set for second teen involved in Lincoln Park shooting, WTE (photo)
Crime and punishment briefs
Around Wyoming briefs — to fill if needed
A7
Pronghorn Clean Hydrogen Project, WNE – no art (photo graphic for website)
Neighbors have LDS temple concerns, WNE
A8-A10 National/World AP wire (send A8 color, A9 B&W, A10 color)
------------------------------------------------------
B SECTION
B1-B2 Sports (send B1 color, B2 B&W)
B3-B6 COMICS-Wednesday/PUZZLES-Monday/Tuesday/Wednesday (send B&W)
B7-B10 CLASSIFIEDS (send color)
