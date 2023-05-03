BOOMERANG page plan for THURSDAY, May 4
A1 (send color)
Tease 1: TODAY’S PICK Galactic gobble: Star swallows planet in one big gulp, Page A3
Tease 2: REVAMPED ROSTER Linder welcomes in eight new scholarship players, Page B1
Tease 3: OUTDOORS Aerial cheatgrass spraying underway on Pole Mountain, Page A6
A2 (send color)
A3 (send color)
Today’s pick: Galactic gobble: Star swallows planet in one big gulp, AP (photo)
A1 jumps
A4 (send B&W)
Syndicated cartoon
Andi Summerville column (Wyoming voices)
David Adler column (Other voices)
Jackson Hole News&Guide editorial (Wyoming editorial)
Letters to the editor policies – let’s try to fit this in more often. Thanks!
A5 (send color)
Obits (one small notice)
Judiciary Committee working to close Delta 8 ‘loophole’, WNE – no art
Around Wyoming briefs – use first
Crime and punishment briefs – for filler
Vol. 143, No. 106
A6 OUTDOORS (send color) – jumps to A7
MAIN: Travsky column- Aerial cheatgrass spraying underway on Pole Mountain; play this up a bit (two photos/mug for front; third photo for jump)
Bottom of page: Mountain lion kill sites give vegetation a boost, new study shows, WyoFile (photo)
A7 (send color)
Jumps from A6
Fishing report PDF (ad between jumps and on top of snow report PDF)
A8 Health Pro page (send color)
U.S. approves 1st vaccine for RSV after decades of attempts – no art (cut to fit if needed)
---------------------------------------------------
B SECTION
B1-B3 SPORTS (send B1 color, B2 B&W, B3 color)
B4 AP NATIONAL/WORLD AP WIRE (send color)
B5 FULL-PAGE AD (send color)
B6-B7 COMICS/PUZZLES (send B&W)
B8 CLASSIFIEDS (send color)
