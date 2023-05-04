BOOMERANG page plan for FRIDAY, May 5
A1 (send color) – two teases, centered
Tease 1: ADDRESSING AN ISSUE Wyoming doctors seek insurance reform, lawmakers agree, Page A3
Tease 2: HOMETOWN KID Laramie alum Isaac Sell building off standout spring game at UW, Page B1
A2 (send color)
A3 (send color)
Wyoming doctors seek insurance reform, WNE – no art (photo graphic for website)
A1 jumps
A4 (send B&W)
Syndicated cartoon
Casper Star-Tribune editorial (Wyoming editorial)
Wyoming Tribune Eagle editorial (Wyoming editorial)
Ted Williams column (Other voices)
Letters to the editor policies – Let’s try to run this more often if possible
A5 (send color)
Obits (one small notice)
Around Wyoming briefs
Crime and punishment briefs
Fill with AP story (photo) if needed
Vol. 143, No. 107
A6 (send color) Full-page ad
-----------------------------------------------------
B SECTION
B1-B3 SPORTS (B1 color, B2 B&W, B3 color)
B4-B5 COMICS/PUZZLES (send B&W)
B6 CLASSIFIEDS (send color)
