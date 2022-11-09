BOOMERANG page plan for THURSDAY, Nov. 10
A1 (send color)
Tease 1: FUNDING FIGHT State argues education funding lawsuit should be dismissed, Page A5
Tease 2: BORDER WAR The Cowboys and Rams renew rivalry on the gridiron, See inside
Tease 3: ON THE HORIZON Wyoming Winter Senior Games returns to Laramie, Page A7
A2 (send color)
A3 (send color)
A1 jumps (Gordon photo)
A4 (send B&W)
Syndicated cartoon
Rodger McDaniel column (Local voices)
Cody Enterprise editorial (Wyoming editorial)
New letters policy (first), contact boxes (to fill)
A5 (send color)
Obits (one)
State: K-12 education funding lawsuit should be dismissed, WTE (photo) – do not cut
A1 jumps
Around Wyoming briefs (filler)
Vol. 142 No. 239
A6 (send color)
Study to defend rivers could cost $500K (photo)
A7 OUTDOORS (send color)
Travsky column-Wyoming Winter Senior Games (two photos and breakout on the front; one photo for jump)
There are no glaciers in Yellowstone, WNE (photo)
Vehicle accidents involving wildlife trending up, WNE (photo)
Jumps to A8
A8 (send color)
Jumps from A7
Outdoors report (ad on top)
A9-A10 (send color)
AP WIRE NATIONAL/WORLD
B SECTION
B1-B2 UW FOOTBALL WRAP (send color)
B3-B5 SPORTS (B3 color, B4 B&W, B5 color)
B6-B7 COMICS/PUZZLES (send B&W)
B8 CLASSIFIEDS (send color)
B9-B10 UW FOOTBALL WRAP (send color)
